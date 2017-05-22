Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos During the NBA Finals

If you're anything like us, the words "NBA Finals" mean more than just basketball, they also mean "another opportunity to eat things." In which case, you'll be pleased to know that this year Taco Bell promises even more chances to chow down for free.

Here's the lowdown: Just as they did back in 2016, Taco Bell is teaming up with the NBA again to host their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. If the away team wins or "steals" a game during the Finals, we all win free Doritos Locos Tacos.

That's right: All of us—yes, every single taco-loving American—will have the chance to receive one free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, June 13 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. (local time) at participating Taco Bell restaurants... that is, if the away team wins Game One, Two, or Three of the Finals.

If the away team wins one of the last games (Game Four through Seven), we still get that free taco. But in that case, we'll have to pick it up a week later on Tuesday, June 20 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at our local participating Taco Bell.

So, just as long as the away team pulls through and wins at least one of these 7 games, we all get chip-flavored tacos. Not too shabby of a deal.

"No matter which team you’re rooting for in this year’s National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, everyone can agree, team Taco Bell is a team every fan can support," the brand stated in a press release. "...Whether you have a stake in the game, your team didn’t make it to the Finals or you don’t even typically watch basketball, everyone can cheer for free tacos and team Taco Bell."

So yes, it will (sadly) take a hometeam losing in front of thousands of their fans, but if it happens we'll all be winners, indeed. Check out Taco Bell's website for more information on how to claim your free taco.