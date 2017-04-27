Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Taco Bell Is Finally Opening the Doors to Its Test Kitchen—Here's How to Reserve Your Spot

Food & Wine: taco bell test kitchen

Courtesy of Taco Bell
By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 27, 2017

This is big.

Very soon, you'll get a chance to meet the minds behind things like the Spicy Triple Double Crunchwrap. And the minds behind—gasp!—the Cheetos Quesadilla.

Because for the first time in Taco Bell's long and storied history, the fast-food chain is opening its test kitchen to the public. And on Cinco de Mayo (May 5), you'll be able to snag a reservation using OpenTable (no, we don't know what time, and the brand's keeping that a secret). Alas, only thirty-two spots are available, though guests are allowed to bring a plus-one. The research lab is located in Irvine, California and the dinner itself is set to take place on Friday, May 19.

The five-course dinner will feature never-before-seen dishes "inspired by Taco Bell classics, but done with a twist," according to a spokesperson for the brand. Drinks will be served, too, so only those 21 and older will be permitted to attend. Personally, we're most curious to hear what those Taco Bell inspired cocktails will look like.

Related

And...wait for it...it's FREE! Well, the dinner part, anyway. You'll have to think outside the bun and figure out a way to actually get there if you're not from Irvine.

Anyway, don't fret too much if you're already feeling woeful about your chances of getting access to the research lab. Yes, they're slim, but Taco Bell promises that a "handful of additional reservation-only dining experiences" are to come later in 2017. Stay tuned.

Previous
This Baby Trying Fried Chicken For the First Time Will Make Your Day
Next
Escargot, To Go: Ludo Lefebvre Dishes on the New Petit Trois
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.