Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips Are the Triangular McNugget Equivalent Nobody Asked For

If you don't frequent the hallowed dining room of your local Taco Bell, then, well, you may not understand the significance of today's Naked Chicken Chips announcement. Allow us to explain.

It all began back in January 2017, when the beloved fast-food chain began rolling out its Naked Chicken Chalupa: essentially, a fascinating conglomeration of shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and avocado ranch sauce all housed within a piece of fried chicken shaped like a taco shell. The chicken "shell," if you will, wasn't exactly revolutionary. It had actually been spotted at regional locations as early as 2015. But this was the first time it had seen the light of day as a standard, nationwide menu item.

Alas, all good, ultra-processed, unnaturally-shaped things must come to an end. And so it came to pass that the Naked Chicken Chalupa disappeared from the menu in March, much to the chagrin of Taco Bell devotees everywhere.

But now, it's time to sound the alarms and rejoice. Because, as of a week from Thursday, the ever-popular Naked Chicken line is BACK—this time, in chip form.

Praise be.

Actually, in true Taco Bell style, the new Naked Chicken Chips aren't naked, nor are they chips. They're actually just triangular-shaped chicken nuggets. Their tapered shape does make them easier to dunk, though.

The chips will be released at Taco Bells across the country beginning May 11. So, in just over a week, you can grab a six-piece pack with a nacho cheese dipping sauce for just $1.99 or a 12-piece pack with the same sauce for $2.99. You could even splurge on a $5 Box and feed your entire neighborhood.

As Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell, wisely told CNBC, "The world wasn't ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither were we."