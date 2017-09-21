Taco Bell Is Celebrating National Taco Day With an Animated Special and Exclusive Dining Experience [Video]

This year Taco Bell is living más with its own animated holiday special and exclusive feast as part of an extended National Taco Day celebration.

October 4 is the official holiday, but taco lovers can get a jump start on celebrating of the tastiest days of the year now. Visit Taco Bell's Facebook page on September 25 to watch "Glen and The Magic Taco," an animated short made in the same creative vein as America's most beloved holiday specials. The digital short will chronicle the origins of National Taco Day and feature characters like Chef Glen—a role inspired by Taco Bell's founder Glen Bell.

That same day you'll also be able to learn more about reserving your spot at an exclusive October 4 dinner in Taco Bell's top secret test kitchen in Irvine, CA. You, your friends, your family, your neighbors, and anyone else who loves Taco Bell could end up with seats via OpenTable. The one day only dining experience will feature a five-course menu served up by Taco Bell's top chefs and innovators in the same place menu items like the Doritos Locos Tacos and Quesalupa were cooked up.

Can't make it to the one-of-a-kind meal? Taco Bell has ensured fans all over the country will be able to have a very happy National Taco Day by offering a National Taco Day Gift Set. In participating restaurants, you can satisfy your hunger with four classic and customer favorite tacos, including the iconic Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. For just $5, each order will come specially boxed and each taco will be "gift wrapped" in a limited edition wrapper.

"With calendars now awash in every manner of 'hashtag holiday,' we know that National Taco Day stands apart, and we want to help our fans embrace the true holiday spirit with an array of new traditions," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell.

While you won't be able to watch the entire short or get the scoop on that secret test kitchen dining experience before September 25, starting now you can go to Ta.co/Day to wish other taco lovers a "Seasoned Beefings" with a National Taco Day digital greeting card or you can also watch this silly National Taco Day jingle now.

Assuming Taco Bell is successful in launching Taco Season, it really could be the new most wonderful time of the year.