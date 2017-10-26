'Steal' a Free Taco at Taco Bell on Nov. 1 Thanks to the Houston Astros

You don’t have to be a baseball fan to get excited about this news: Next Wednesday, Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos (but be aware that the chain is only giving away one per person). I know, all you’re probably hearing right now is “free tacos,” but there’s a method to Taco Bell’s madness. For the past ten years, Taco Bell has been running its 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion for the World Series, which stipulates that if a member of either competing team steals a base during the series, they’ll give away—you guessed it—free tacos to America, whether you’ve been watching the games or not.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Who is the courageous base stealer in question that won us all this delicious free food? You can thank Cameron Maybin of the Astros, who stole second base during inning 11 (there are usually only 9 innings, which means that this was already an unusual game) of the second game of the series.

Maybin celebrated his now legendary status as one of the few people who has been able to steal a base during the World Series (in the last ten years at least) on Twitter by writing that he’s “proud” to be the free taco guy America needs right now. In the decade that Taco Bell has been making this deal with America, it has only had to deliver five times, but Maybin just upped that number to six.

On Wednesday, November 1—also the day the World Series could end if the teams make it all the way to game seven—you can head to your local Taco Bell and pick up a free Doritos Locos Taco on the house, from 2 to 6 p.m. Even if you don’t like or watch baseball, don’t feel guilty—Maybin won those tacos for everyone.