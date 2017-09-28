Taco Bell Teamed Up With Forever21 on a Clothing Line

Fast food is becoming fashionable—literally. First, we were blessed with a line of hamburger print sweatsuits from McDonald's, which the company delivered through UberEATS. Then, students at Miami International University of Art and Design held a runway show with models wearing looks constructed from McDonald’s packaging. Not to be outdone, KFC released their own clothing line—socks with a drumstick pattern, and a mustard yellow sweatshirt emblazoned with the simple but moving phrase “Fried Chicken,” among the most covetable items. Now Taco Bell has jumped into the fashion fray with the most legit clothing line yet: The taco chain has teamed up with Forever21.

The line, called Taco Bell x Forever21, will get its first preview on October 10 in the Fashion District in Los Angeles. The runway show—which will be complemented by a taco truck, of course—will feature tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women in “playfully vibrant prints.” The men’s line consists of a sweatshirt, hoodie and anorak jacket. Taco Bell promises that the line will be “affordable…and a little quirky.”

“We often think of Taco Bell as 'the fast fashion of food,’ given how we continuously introduce innovative limited edition products that everyone can enjoy, so when it came to our first-ever retail collaboration, we knew our partner had to be the leader in actual fast fashion,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

Fans can submit their love of Taco Bell through #F21xTacoBell for a chance to see their image or video incorporated into the runway show. Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie, who both displayed their love for the fast food chain by taking their senior portrait photos at Taco Bell, will make appearances during the runway show. The collection itself will be available online at Forever21 on October 11, the day after the show.