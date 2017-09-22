Taco Bell Chihuahua Voice Actor Says It Was the Best Job "I Ever Had"

Carlos Alazraqui, the man behind the famous Taco Bell chihuahua, says his experience voicing one of fast food's most memorable mascots was "the easiest, best [job] I've ever had."

You may not immediately recognize Carlos Alazraqui's face, but in the 90s he had one of the most recognizable voices in the world of small screen advertising. His journey as the Mexican fast-food chain's iconic dog was featured in Lawrence Shapiro's 2013 documentary, I Know That Voice, where he along with several other voice actors recounted their experiences working in the industry. The film is currently being spun-off into an upcoming TV series, which will focus on even more famous voices and the lesser-known faces behind them.

Alazraqui—who also voiced Rocko and Spunky on Rocko's Modern Life and The Crocker's on The Fairly Odd Parents—spoke on a San Diego Comic-Con panel earlier this year with other actors from the documentary, and in an interview with The AV Club, expounded on what it was like to give voice to the famous tiny, smooth-talking canine. Alazraqui admitted the ease of the recording experience was "amazing" and "wonderful," but that there was one downside.

While his voice acting led to big-time attention from Hollywood for the (now, sadly, deceased) chihuahua, Gidget, it led to less recognition for the voice actor and Reno 911! cast member. "In terms of being recognized for it—which is why I love that we're doing I Know That Voice—the dog got to go to all the red carpets," Alazraqui said. "The dog got all the attention."

The comedian, actor, and impressionist acknowledges he did do a stint on the rebooted of NBC's Hollywood Squares as a result of his voice work for Taco Bell, but continued by saying that job was "the most disparate between who did the character and who it actually was."

You'll be able to hear more about Alazraqui's creative process, the perks and challenges of being a voice actor, and the unique trajectory of his career in the I Know That Voice docu-series, which will feature content from the over 150 interviews and 160 hours of film recorded for the original documentary. The series is slated for release sometime in the winter of 2018.