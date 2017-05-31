Taco Bell Introduces Breakfast Salsa to Spice Up Your Morning

How many times have you sat down to enjoy an omelet in the morning, only to pop open a jar of salsa and think to yourself “this is really more of a lunchtime condiment”? If the answer is anything more than “never,” then Breakfast Salsa is the specifically formulated sauce you’ve been waiting for.

Taco Bell, originator of the concept of the late night Fourth Meal, has also made inroads in offering a robust menu for a more traditional time of day: breakfast. With egg and cheese-filled tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, the Tex-Mex chain has you covered for curbing your craving (or hangover) all day long. And fans of the brand are certainly enthusiastic about their beloved sauce packets, even making wedding bouquets from them. But if you’re not quite ready for the zest of Mild sauce or the kick of Diablo sauce before noon, there’s a new salsa in town made to pair with scrambled eggs and bacon.

Sealed in bright yellow packaging, the Breakfast Salsa is billed as being a less-fiery alternative to accompany the restaurants’ line of morning munchies. “A bit less spicy, but equally as tasty, Taco Bell’s new breakfast salsa packs just enough heat to complement the breakfast flavors you love, without being overwhelmingly hot. After all, the only thing better than an AM Crunchwrap to start your day is an AM Crunchwrap with breakfast salsa,” the brand said in a press release. “Now there’s a Taco Bell sauce packet from sunrise to sunset!”

Another recent innovation from the Bell is its naked chicken chips, essentially triangular chicken nuggets meant to be dipped in nacho cheese sauce. The “naked chicken” concept was a take off on the short-lived Chalupa shell made of fried chicken that we got to try during the brief window it was offered. (Spoiler alert: we kind of liked it.)

The Breakfast Salsa is available at Taco Bell locations as of this week.