A Table at Noma Played Pokemon Go for Their ‘Entire Meal,’ Tweets Rene Redzepi

Now that Pokemon Go has infiltrated the headline of every news article on the internet (Did Mike Pence Join Trump to Expand Pokemon Search Beyond Indiana?), you’ve probably come across plenty of stories touting restaurants either trying to embrace or deride the phenomenon. But as far as fine dining is concerned, the creature-hunting app probably won’t scale any heights grander than this: Even foodies lucky enough to score a coveted table at Noma aren’t willing to tear themselves away from the hottest mobile game since Flappy Bird. (Yeah, I just put Flappy Bird and Pokemon Go in the same category. Deal with it.)

Yesterday, legendary Noma chef Rene Redzepi tweeted out, “Lunch today: 6 people played Pokemon go the entire meal.”

Granted, Redzepi doesn’t provide many details about the alleged Pokemon playing offenders, though I can certainly understand the outrage of people intently playing any mobile game at any restaurant – let along one that has earned the reverent fervor of Noma. If there’s any bright spot to all of this madness, it’s that at least all you food Instagrammers out there are suddenly not the worst phone users a restaurant has to deal with.

Still, part of me does wonder that, as an outspoken advocate of foraging and searching for things locally, doesn’t Pokemon Go very much fit with Redzepi’s general ethos? It's too bad you can't pickle a Caterpie.