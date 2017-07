Tabasco Releases Its Hottest Hot Sauce Yet

The summer weather is certainly heating up and while that means doubling down on ice cream and Popsicles for some, the hot weather causes many of us to crave spicy foods even more. To celebrate that love of summertime spice, Tabasco is introducing two new limited-edition hot sauces today: Scorpion and Roasted Red Pepper.

The two new hot sauces are very different, with the Scorpion Sauce being way hotter than the Roasted Red Pepper Sauce and the latter of the two serving more as a savory condiment than as a hot sauce. (When combined, the pair actually balance each other out very well.)

The Scorpion Sauce is the hottest sauce available from Tabasco and is made from a combination of scorpion peppers blended with guava, pineapple and a dash of Original Tabasco Sauce. The final product is a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness. Scorpion Sauce, however, is not for the faint of heart as it is nearly 20 times hotter than the Original Tabasco Sauce.