Does Your Sushi Pass the Wind Tunnel Test?

The internet isn’t just a great place for new videos; it’s also a great place for resurfacing classic content that may have otherwise gotten lost in the archives – things like old beer commercials from the ‘70s, behind the scenes movie footage from the ‘80s or grunge rock interviews from the ‘90s. If it weren’t for the internet, we’d still be stuck searching for this stuff in boxes of improperly labeled VHS tapes at garage sales.

Take for instance, this super cool clip, recently posted to YouTube, from the show Begin Japanology – a series looking at Japanese culture that was first broadcast about a decade ago. The clip demonstrates some of the fundamental differences between sushi that has been properly prepared by a “master sushi chef” as opposed to lesser sushi made by a “novice.”

In the first experiment, both pieces of sushi are put in a wind tunnel – and the results are truly remarkable. On the piece prepared by a novice, the fish flies off its rice base at a mere 25 miles per hour. That’s practically an ocean breeze! Meanwhile, the master-made sushi is ready for a dinner on the hood of your car: The fish stays firmly in place until just over 55 miles per hour.

Equally impressive are the two demonstrations showing digital analysis of sushi and the sushi making process. In the second experiment, a pressure sensor is used to show the difference between how a master sushi chef constructs a piece of sushi with a much lighter touch compared to a novice. In the final experiment, an MRI shows how even when looking inside the structure of a piece of sushi, the way the grains of rice are clumped together is different.

Sure, nowadays, you’d probably just go on Yelp or something to determine if a sushi spot is any good, but apparently, back in the aughts people took things more seriously. If you really care about quality, you really should consider investing in your own sushi wind tunnel.

[h/t Eater]