Does Your Sushi Pass the Wind Tunnel Test?

The internet isn’t just a great place for new videos; it’s also a great place for resurfacing classic content that may have otherwise gotten lost in the archives – things like old beer commercials from the ‘70s, behind the scenes movie footage from the ‘80s or grunge rock interviews from the ‘90s. If it weren’t for the internet, we’d still be stuck searching for this stuff in boxes of improperly labeled VHS tapes at garage sales.

Take for instance, this super cool clip, recently posted to YouTube, from the show Begin Japanology – a series looking at Japanese culture that was first broadcast about a decade ago. The clip demonstrates some of the fundamental differences between sushi that has been properly prepared by a “master sushi chef” as opposed to lesser sushi made by a “novice.”