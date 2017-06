Survey Finds Millennials Eat Out Five Times Per Week

A new survey from Bankrate has found that millennials love to eat.

Okay, it goes into a little more detail than that. According to Bankrate, 54% of the 1,003 millennials surveyed eat out at least three times a week, or buy a coffee at least three times a week. The site suggests curbing these expenditures would allow the much scrutinized generation to save money. Although Bankrate labels these spending habits as “vices,” they don’t explain the reasoning behind why this age group eats out so much.

For instance, last year researchers found that millennials are actually workaholics who have a better work ethic than their baby boomer counterparts. Maybe they are too busy trying to make ends meet to cook every night (the Bankrate survey doesn’t specify, but it’s safe to assume “eating out” doesn’t mean a meal at Michelin star restaurant) or need that extra boost of caffeine to get through their “side hustle.”