Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

The Surprising Tool Chef Anthony Sasso Thinks Every Home Cook Should Own

Food & Wine: Food & Wine Test Kitchen Refrigerator

© Luis Zepeda
By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 18, 2017

We didn't see this coming as the next must-have kitchen item.

It might surprise you that Chef Anthony Sasso believes that one of the most indispensable kitchen tools is a cake tester. After all, working at New York’s La Sirena restaurant, he’s cooking much more often than he is baking.

Still, “Everyone needs a cake tester in their kitchen,” he told Food & Wine when he recently stopped by for a fun Facebook Live to make a chickpea salad and avocado hummus off the restaurant’s menu. 

Of course, when you take into account what Sasso’s using his for, his endorsement makes a little more sense. 

brightcove-video:5071236318001

“These little cake testers, they’re not just for baking,” he explained. “The best way to know that a fillet of fish is perfectly cooked, for instance, is to use this thing. You can poke it into any roast meat or roast fish, and as soon as the tip of that is warm to your palm when you pull it out, you know your fish is perfectly cooked.”

So, what is a cake tester, anyway? If you’ve ever baked at home, you might be familiar with the process of quickly inserting and then removing an ultra-thin object, like a toothpick, into the center of your cake to check its “doneness.” If the tool comes out clean, your cake is done; if it comes out covered in bits of cake, you’ll need to let it sit in the oven for a little more time. The role of a real cake tester, often made of steel or another metal that can withstand high heat, is to stop you from going through box after box of toothpicks. Instead, you can simply wipe off the steel, then reuse the tool time and again. 

Related

And while toothpicks aren’t the priciest thing around, they really can add up...meaning there’s an element of thriftiness at play here, too. 

Sure enough: “It’s a few dollars each, at most,” Sasso informed us. “I mean, it’s basically something like a long, thin, unraveled paper clip. But I’m telling you, it really comes in handy.”

Okay. We’re sold.

Get your own here.

Previous
UberEATS App Gets an Upgrade
Next
Corn vs. Flour: When to Use Each Kind of Tortilla
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.