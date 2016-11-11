Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Surprising Stock Hit After Trump's Victory: Mexican Beer

Food & Wine: Trump Mexican Beer

© Scott Olson/Getty Images
By Gillie Houston Posted November 11, 2016

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. fell by eight percent the day after the big vote.

The U.S. stock market has been in flux since President-elect Donald Trump's surprising victory on Tuesday night, and one industry in particular has taken a big hit: Mexican beer.

Related

In the aftermath of the election, the shares of Constellation Brands Inc., the company responsible for importing Corona and a number of other popular Mexican beers, fell 8 percent the day after the big vote. Prior to Tuesday, the expectation of a likely Hillary Clinton win had driven Contellation Brands' stock up, as investors were feeling hopeful about the future of Mexican-American trade relations. According to Bloomberg Markets, the brand experienced their biggest market boost in months the day after the F.B.I. cleared Clinton for the second time of any criminal charges related to her private email server.

At the time, market analyst Nik Modi reported that the market was "pricing in a higher probability of Clinton winning," due to the Democratic nominee being "not as tough on Mexico as Trump." Now, that mood has rapidly reversed as investors are unsure what a Donald Trump presidency will mean for relations between the U.S. and its neighbor to the south. Stoking investors concerns, Trump has also vowed to oppose NAFTA, which would likely drive up import tarrifs on Mexican goods signficantly.

Despite Wednesday's eight percent plummet, Constellation CEO Rob Sands says he is not worried about this "short term" drop. Sands assured shareholders that as the Trump administration's "policies develop, we will respond accordingly and engage with government accordingly."

The brand, which also imports the Pacifico and Negro Modelo brands had recently undertaken a $4.5 billion expansion to their Mexican manufacturing operation, adding further budgetary concerns for worried investors. For now, customers can support the brand by grabbing a happy hour Corona—or two, or three. Something tells us you could use it.

Previous
How Rocco Dispirito Lost 30 Pounds
Next
DNA Shows The Way Dogs Eat Has Evolved to Fit Needs of Humans
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.