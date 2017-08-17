Supermarket Introduces 'Quiet Hour' for Customers with Autism

Supermarkets are full of stimulation, from beeping registers and bright lights to the near constant motion of people and objects in every aisle. While for some this is simply an unavoidable part of buying groceries, for others—especially those that are autistic or have family members with autism—it goes beyond that, to the point where the experience becomes difficult to navigate. To combat this, Australian supermarket Coles has introduced a pilot program, in accordance with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect), in which its stores will go quiet for an hour each day as part of a sensory-friendly shopping experience.

"We have invested in training for team members to increase their understanding of sensory overload and how to best respond to customer needs," says Linzi Coyle of Aspect Community Engagement and Operations. "Although we have modified some of the physical and sensory stimulators in store, we also hope to achieve a 'no-judgement' shopping space for people and families on the spectrum, where customers will feel comfortable and welcome."

Eastern Melbourne peeps two @Coles stores are trialling a sensory friendly shopping hour if it's of interest. pic.twitter.com/aH5JSwF1jb — Ms Mountebank (@MsMountebank) August 16, 2017

During the trial, which started this week and will occur every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., until the end of October, the store's radio was turned down to its lowest level and the store's lights were dimmed by 50 percent. Additionally, register and scanner volumes were turned down significantly, restocking of shelves ceased, shopping cart collections stopped and loudspeaker announcements were avoided at all costs.

Coles is conducting a trial of the 'quiet hour' in two of its east Melbourne stores following a study conducted by the organization on the shopping habits of people on the autism spectrum and their families. So far the 'quiet hour' is winning Coles much praise, especially from parents of autistic children, who are now able to experience a trip to the grocery store in a completely different light.