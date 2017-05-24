Supermarket Investigators Found Chicken For Sale That Expired in 2011

According to News.ro, consumer product inspectors in Romania recently found 154 pounds of expired food in a local store in Baneasa—including chicken meat from October 2011.

Ah, 2011. Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we? That was the year Game of Thrones premiered on HBO. That was the year Adele released "Someone Like You" as the second single off her album 24. That was the year we watched Bridesmaids for the first time, and Occupy Wall Street wasn't a distant memory but a real-live, happening-right-now movement, and R.E.M decided to break up for good, and Charlie Sheen went totally off the rails, and Barack Obama was smack dab in the middle of his first term as President.

Yeah. That year. The chicken, then, is a relic of a simpler time. A time when the Duchess of Cambridge was still "Kate Middleton."

Unfortunately, that doesn't make its discovery any less revolting.

We can only presume that "Someone Like You" was playing ominously in the background as these poor inspectors held their noses, confiscated, and subsequently destroyed all the expired food (which, besides the chicken meat, also included chicken legs that expired in 2014 and a pie that went bad in 2016) before fining the owners of the store a cool €1,800, or about $2,023.

And that's not all. "Also," continues the translated News.ro report of the unfortunate incident, "The commissioners continued the checks in Baneasa and found, at a restaurant, about 40 kilos of meat and fish for which there no documents of origin."

In an ironic twist, Romania had actually juuuust passed a law requiring all food vendors to donate leftovers that haven't been sold within three days of their expiration date. As reported by Romanian Insider, national retailers will now be "obliged to donate [the leftover food] to non-profit organizations or to city halls to support poor families, or to sell them to social enterprises at 3% of their acquisition or production cost starting Sunday, May 21."

Too bad the chicken misses that three day cut-off by, like, 6 years.