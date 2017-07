Super-Food Bananas Could Help Thousands of Children Worldwide

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but for hundreds of thousands of children worldwide, a nutrient-rich banana a day could change their lives.

Up to 750,000 kids around the world suffer from a vitamin A deficiency, which can lead to childhood blindness—and even worse, death in young children. But enjoying a vitamin A-rich banana—a commonly grown and eaten fruit in the world's poorest countries—could reduce those numbers. To combat the epidemic, a team of researchers at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has developed a genetically modified banana farmers can easily grow in Uganda.

In fact, Ugandan farmers could grow the new fruit as soon as 2021, scientists say.