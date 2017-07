Study Links Eating Sugary Foods To Depression

A 30-year study released yesterday in Scientific Reports has linked overindulging in sugar to a higher chance of developing mental health issues, like depression.

Researchers called this study the “the first to investigate the association of sugar consumption from sweet food/beverages with…mood disorders, while also examining the effect these disorders might have on subsequent habitual sugar intake.”

The University College of London began conducting their Whitehall II study in 1985, with a group of 10,000 British people ages 35-55. Researchers paid special attention to their diets, in particular how many cakes and cookies they ate, and the amount of sugar they added to their tea and coffee.