Sugarfina Is Releasing Vodka-Infused Chocolate

You can drink vodka in a Moscow Mule or Bloody Mary, and that’s usually enough for most people. A new collaboration from the luxury candy company Sugarfina, however, posits that if you want to get really fancy, you could eat vodka in the form of a decadent dark chocolate.

Sugarfina—the genius minds behind those rosé gummy bears that had a wait list 500 people long—has teamed up with Tito’s Vodka on a new cocktail-based treat, and this time, the candies actually contain alcohol. The collaboration, called “Vodka Is Always a Good Idea Candy Bento Box,” contains two different types of candy: The dark chocolate Tito’s Vodka Cordials are filled with a Tito’s vodka, while the other, the Tito’s American Mule Bears, are infused with Tito’s vodka and an added splash of ginger beer. You can purchase either one individually, or in one Sugarfina’s signature candy bento boxes, which even includes a mini mule mug, the perfect vessel for this elevated take on candy.

The new vodka-infused chocolates and gummy bears join Sugarfina’s collection of beautifully-hued candies, from its pink flamingos to the absolutely adorable Sanrio collection, which features apple pie and strawberry-flavored Hello Kitty shaped gummies. Sugarfina also came up with bourbon gummy bears, but the treats are non-alcoholic (same goes for the rosé gummy bears, which are just flavored with everyone’s favorite pink wine). The new dark chocolate cordials one of the only Sugarfina candies that actually contain alcohol.

Would you be willing to eat your alcohol? I’m guessing the answer is yes it if it comes in delicious dark chocolate form. The candies probably won’t get you drunk—unless you're willing to eat a ton of chocolate, and you know what, that actually doesn’t seem completely out of the realm of possibility—but Sugarfina has clearly mastered the art of candy for adults, alcoholic or not.