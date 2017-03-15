Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

​Strawberry ​String Cheese Is Testing The Limits of Lunch Boxes

Food & Wine: strawberry string cheese

© Cow Candy
By Joey Skladany Posted March 15, 2017

It also comes in fruit punch, grape, orange and honey.

There's nothing wrong with a good culinary revival (Crystal Pepsi, French Toast Crunch and Crispy M&M's, to name a few); however, we're not sure what to think about Cow Candy's unusual attempt to win over the hearts of '90s kids.

Related

Inspired by classic cartoons, the wacky dairy company has debuted a line of My Little Pony and Transformers string cheese. It sounds amazing, delicious and fun in theory, but that is until your hear the flavors of Pinkie Pie Strawberry and Optimus Prime Punch. And then it doesn't sound so amazing, delicious and fun anymore. (Okay, maybe just a little fun.)

https://twitter.com/CowCandyCo/status/836716467605356545

There's no denying that cheese pairs well with fruit — that sweet and salty flavor profile is highlighted on cheese boards everywhere (OK, maybe not fruit punch) — and strawberry milk can taste delicious, but the thought of peeling what is essentially candy-flavored cheese seems a bit off-putting for adults, at least. Is Monterrey Jack not sacred anymore?

https://twitter.com/CowCandyCo/status/829008418996383745

Cow Candy has marketed the product as a "moogically nutritious snack, high in protein, lightly sweetened and packed with fun," which means it's certainly a better alternative to a bag of sour cream and cheddar potato chips and a pack of Skittles. And we have to give credit where credit is due, so cheers to the adventurous kids of today who are willing to give these healthier snacks a shot. 

Video: Mad Genius Tips - Flavored Butter

brightcove-video:5209874012001

With all this said, pretty much all cheese is good cheese, right? Just don't expect us to be jonesing for grape gruyere anytime soon.

Previous
Potage Parmentier: The Perfect Potato and Leek Soup in Any Language
Next
Hipster Stuff — Like Gin — Is Now Part of Cost of Living Measurements
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.