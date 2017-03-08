This New M&M's Flavor Was Made for Peanut Butter and Jelly Lovers

Since we're having a difficult time keeping up with Mars and their product development team, we've relied on the folks at @JunkBanter to inform the world that Strawberry Nut M&M's officially exist. We repeat, Strawberry Nut M&Ms are now available on grocery store shelves.

While the flavor may not sound exciting off the bat, you have to envision the multi-level flavor profile. Chocolate? No brainer. Peanut? Close enough to peanut butter. Strawberry? Not amazing by itself, but a great partner in taste. Put them all together and you've got yourself a chocolate peanut butter and jelly sandwich in candy form. And who can really deny the amazingness of that?

Unfortunately for us, the limited edition release is truly living up to its name. The lunchbox-inspired flavor has only been spotted in short supply at RiteAid and Walmart, which is typically only the case for elusive white chocolate flavors like cheesecake, peppermint, candy corn and vanilla cupcake.

For those who are still skeptical about whether or not these sound delicious, @JunkBanter's Instagram comments suggest that they taste nearly identical to the chocolate strawberry M&M's that were released last year. So if chocolate-covered strawberries are your thing, you'd be remiss not to try them. (We suppose they could have gone with grape, but who wants to be named after a second-rate cereal?)

M&M's have certainly capitalized on the "let's introduce new flavors all day, 'erryday" food trend that's swept the industry. Oreo has also been releasing new filling and cookie combos on the regular. While we're certainly excited to see what other mashups these companies have in store for us in 2017, we'd like to put in a formal request for mass production so that *everyone* can try them. Fair is fair, right?