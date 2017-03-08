Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This New M&M's Flavor Was Made for Peanut Butter and Jelly Lovers

Food & Wine: strawberry nut mms

© MARS / Bernard Van Berg / EyeEm / Getty Images
By Joey Skladany Posted March 08, 2017

Another day, another M&M's flavor (or so it seems).

Since we're having a difficult time keeping up with Mars and their product development team, we've relied on the folks at @JunkBanter to inform the world that Strawberry Nut M&M's officially exist. We repeat, Strawberry Nut M&Ms are now available on grocery store shelves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ_IT6fjHhE/?taken-by=junkbanter

 

Related

While the flavor may not sound exciting off the bat, you have to envision the multi-level flavor profile. Chocolate? No brainer. Peanut? Close enough to peanut butter. Strawberry? Not amazing by itself, but a great partner in taste. Put them all together and you've got yourself a chocolate peanut butter and jelly sandwich in candy form. And who can really deny the amazingness of that? 

Unfortunately for us, the limited edition release is truly living up to its name. The lunchbox-inspired flavor has only been spotted in short supply at RiteAid and Walmart, which is typically only the case for elusive white chocolate flavors like cheesecake, peppermint, candy corn and vanilla cupcake

For those who are still skeptical about whether or not these sound delicious, @JunkBanter's Instagram comments suggest that they taste nearly identical to the chocolate strawberry M&M's that were released last year. So if chocolate-covered strawberries are your thing, you'd be remiss not to try them. (We suppose they could have gone with grape, but who wants to be named after a second-rate cereal?)

Video: Story Time- The Power of Ice Cream

brightcove-video:5319180128001

M&M's have certainly capitalized on the "let's introduce new flavors all day, 'erryday" food trend that's swept the industry. Oreo has also been releasing new filling and cookie combos on the regular. While we're certainly excited to see what other mashups these companies have in store for us in 2017, we'd like to put in a formal request for mass production so that *everyone* can try them. Fair is fair, right?

Previous
Walmart Is Giving Out Free Cupcakes on Sunday
Next
How to Score a Free Stopover on Your Next Flight
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.