Top ‘Stranger Things’ Food Moments to Get You Excited for the New Season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
On October 27, Netflix will release the second season of Stranger Things and we are freaking out. Not only did the 1980s sci-fi show leave us with a cliffhanger (What happened to Eleven?!), but the newest season is apparently set around Halloween, which we expect will make the next nine episodes even eerier than the last. While gearing up to binge-watch season two and perhaps return to the Upside Down, we revisited the first season to find our favorite food moments. From Eleven’s signature Eggo waffles to Dustin’s affinity for snacks, these scenes are bound to get you hype for some brand new Stranger Things.– Morgan Goldberg