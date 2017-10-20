Top ‘Stranger Things’ Food Moments to Get You Excited for the New Season

Chapter Eight: The Upside Down

The pudding also introduces a whole different kind of important moment. After explaining that pudding is chocolate goo, Mike gets all emotional. "Don't worry, when all this is over you won't have to keep eating junk food and leftovers like a dog anymore. My mom, she's a pretty awesome cook. She can make you whatever you like," he tells her. "Eggos?" Eleven asks. "Yea, Eggos, but real food, too," he says. Then Mike tells Eleven that he wants his family to take care of her and that she can even have his bedroom. He says that Nancy can be like her sister, but he squirms when she asks if he will be like her brother. Instead, he tells her he wants to bring her to the Snowball dance and then (SPOILER ALERT) Mike kisses Eleven.