Starbucks Foods From Around the World

Lately, it seems as though Starbucks in North America hasn't been able to keep up with all the exciting menu items being introduced at the the chain's international locations. Many of the café’s outposts in Asia already have us beat on the Frappuccino front: Starbucks Japan, for instance, boasts a cherry pie flavored Frappuccino, not to mention the cream puff version available at Starbucks Korea. When it comes to the meals you can pick up at the coffee shop, we certainly have some treats, including the newly released steak and egg wrap, and a vanilla bean whoopie pie, and a strawberry cake pop. All great options, but there are some impressive foods available abroad that you just migh have to try next time you’re traveling. Though they may seen unusual to us, these delicious-looking, colorful meals and confections are the norm in their home countries.

Here are nine the most inventive foods you can find at Starbucks locations around the world:

Torta 4 Leches – Chile

Courtesy of Starbucks

Advertisement

A sponge cake made with cream, whole milk, evaporated milk, and condensed milk, filled with manjar, a type of caramel, and then topped with a fluffy layer of meringue.