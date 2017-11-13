Stove Top Stuffing Has Created Its Own Thanksgiving Dinner Pants

Thanksgiving is the official start of “I’m-going-to-need-to-go-on-a-diet-after-this” season. So while you can ignore the size of your swimsuit until at least March, now is as good a time as any to start figuring out what loose clothing will keep you comfortable until New Year’s Day. Luckily, none other than Stove Top stuffing has come up with a product so cheesy it’s befitting of a brand owned by Kraft… Stove Top Thanksgiving Dinner Pants.

Available starting today, Stove Top Thanksgiving Dinner Pants are described by the grocery store stuffing brand as “comfortable, stretch-waisted pants with a little bit of Stove Top style.” “The unisex, maroon pants feature an over the belly waistband, embellished with iconic Stove Top stuffing imagery and complimented by XXL stuffing print pockets,” Stove Top explains. Yes, these specially designed pants have a “Stuffin’-Stretch” waistband that allows you to “eat in comfort” with plenty of room for expansion. Elsewhere, the item is said to have a similarity to maternity pants – but built for a big meal instead of an upcoming childbirth.

To help sell the silly idea, Stove Top has just released an equally silly promotional video on YouTube, featuring plenty of disclaimers explaining that many of the assertions made about these ridiculous pants are completely unsubstantiated. Still, though the statement that they are “based on the same technology used in astronauts’ underpants” is not real, the pants themselves definitely are. You can buy them in sizes small through extra-large for $19.98 (shipping included) at thanksgivingdinnerpants.com while supplies last.

Though the idea of Stove Top clothing is clearly a bit absurd, plenty of mainstream brands have been jumping into the clothing game as of late with a bit of tongue-in-cheek attitude including Taco Bell and KFC. Hell, even Dolce & Gabbana splashed food imagery all over a recent clothing line. At least with a $20 pair of Stove Top pants, you won’t be upset if you spill cranberry sauce all over yourself.