Stephen Colbert Gives Snortable Chocolate the Roasting it Deserves

Ever since snortable chocolate – called Coco Loko – was unleashed on the American public earlier this week, the media (and even some politicians) have been in a frenzy.

Created by Orlando, Florida-based company Legal Lean, the product is basically a copy of a similar powder that has been making rounds in Europe for years. It contains cocoa, and several ingredients found in energy drinks, including gingko biloba, taurine and guarana.

The founder of the company, Nick Anderson – who it seems did not consult a single medical professional before producing the snortable chocolate – claims that Coco Loko is supposed to give you a “nice minor euphoric rush,” making you feel “calm energy and focus.”

At this point, we’ve reached peak outrage over the snortable chocolate: Senator Chuck Schumer wrote an impassioned letter to the FDA calling it “cocaine on training wheels.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians told CNN that the ingredients don’t cause too many health issues when eaten. Snorting them is a different story: It could get caught in the nasal passages of end up in the lungs, which could lead to a whole host of problems. Basically, we should all just stick to eating our chocolate.

Still, some of the criticism has seemed a bit alarmist. Enter: Stephen Colbert, of The Late Show, who made it the topic of the program’s segment “Teen Secrets.”

In the segment, Colbert laments the fact that teens are always looking for new ways to “get high,” followed by a sarcastic “unlike adults,” as he takes a sip from cocktail. The cheeky talk show host then proceeds to skewer Anderson, speculating that Coco Loko is not the young entrepreneur’s first encounter with “nose candy."

We won’t ruin the rest of the video for you, but hopefully now that the comedian has tackled the issue, it will disappear for good, remembered only as a momentary food trend that never had the chance to pose any real threat to kids (or anyone, for that matter).