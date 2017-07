Stephen Colbert Gives Snortable Chocolate the Roasting it Deserves

Ever since snortable chocolate – called Coco Loko – was unleashed on the American public earlier this week, the media (and even some politicians) have been in a frenzy.

Created by Orlando, Florida-based company Legal Lean, the product is basically a copy of a similar powder that has been making rounds in Europe for years. It contains cocoa, and several ingredients found in energy drinks, including gingko biloba, taurine and guarana.

The founder of the company, Nick Anderson – who it seems did not consult a single medical professional before producing the snortable chocolate – claims that Coco Loko is supposed to give you a “nice minor euphoric rush,” making you feel “calm energy and focus.”