8 Food Art Recreations of 'The Starry Night'

Vincent van Gogh's swirling masterpiece re-imagined with everything from latte foam to gummy bears.
You don't have to be an art nerd to be a fan of The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh—it's right up there with the Mona Lisa when it comes to paintings that even people living under a rock are familiar with. It was only a matter of time before it even found its way to your dining room table. Here are eight impressive food art recreations of the iconic painting.
The Time It Was Recreated in Gummy Bears
Artist Melissa Rachel Black recreated the famous painting entirely out of gummy bears.
The Time It Was Recreated in Bacon
Thought oil paints were greasy? They've got nothing on the bacon used to make this hunger-inducing recreation.
The Time It Was Recreated as a Pancake
I won't cut off my ear if you don't like it.— brady phelps (@LobShots) October 3, 2015
Keep those @charitywater donations coming! https://t.co/CaF9jZcd9c pic.twitter.com/zddVnPw6Y2
You could have both your pancakes and your bacon Starry Night-style with this colorful pancake version of the painting.
The Time It Was Recreated from Cinnamon and Oats
For a more nutritious breakfast, check out Sarah Rosado's version, created from cinnamon and oats and surrounded by fruits.
The Time It Was Recreated in an Eggshell
Eggs for breakfast? Even the shell's an opportunity to pay tribute to art history, as evidenced by this tiny recreation of Starry Night inside an eggshell.
The Time It Was Recreated on Latte Foam
많고 많은 카페 중에 우리를 찾아주시는 고객님들을 위해서 최선을 다하지 않을 이유가 없다. . 우리의 정성이 고객님들께 닿아서 진짜 행복해하셨으면 좋겠다 정말 . 오늘도 찾아주셔서 감사합니다
If you want your Starry Night breakfast to have a Starry Night cup of coffee on the side, check out this amazing latte art homage to the painting.
The Time It Was Recreated as a Cake
"What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?" -Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night, 1889, Vincent Van Gogh Design on Cake by Maria A. Aristidou
This gorgeous cake might win the prize for most faithful recreation of the painting. After all, van Gogh's painting style already looks kind of like frosting.
The Time It Was Recreated in All Kinds of Food
Something different: Van Gogh's Starry Night (1889) in wild rice, blueberries and pasta by Tatiana Shkondina #foodart pic.twitter.com/QmJr9Ic9dG— Nicky Lobo (@nicky_lobo) February 17, 2015
This beautiful tribute to the painting is made out of wild rice, blueberries and pasta, which, it turns out, are a gorgeous combination.