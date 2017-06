Starbucks Moves Ahead with Hiring 2,500 Refugees in Europe

Back in January, Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz (now executive chairman) announced that the coffee company would be hiring 10,000 refugees worldwide over the coming years in response to President Trump's then-pending immigration ban, with the first 2,500 of those jobs going to refugees in the United States.

"I write to you today with deep concern, a heavy heart and a resolute promise," Schultz wrote at the time in an open letter to Starbucks employees around the world. "We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question."

While the pledge was praised by many, it also appeared to hurt the company's sales: Analysts at Credit Suisse explained back in March that Schultz's decision may have had a negative short-term impact: "Our work shows a sudden drop in brand sentiment following announcement of the refugee hiring initiative on Jan. 29th," an analyst noted.