Starbucks Unveils Cold-Pressed Espresso Shot

In yet another step to take the lead in the competitive cold coffee market, Starbucks announced the release of a cold-pressed espresso shot. An accompanying cold-pressed espresso menu that includes sparking espresso beverages will debut first in Seattle, the company’s hometown, at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery starting today. In a statement, Starbucks explains that the Seattle Roastery will “serve as a pipeline of innovation for other locations.” So, if you aren’t in Seattle and all goes well, expect this menu to come your way soon.

According to the brand, the cold extraction process used to produce the new elixir is unique and patent-pending. The result is “a concentrated, smooth tasting shot of cold-pressed espresso.” Although we’ve seen other cold-pressed espressos out there (at least some at home recipes), we are guessing there is something about the Starbucks method that makes its version special. Hence, the patent. But they’re obviously keeping exactly what makes the Starbucks way so exclusive under wraps (again, the patent). However, the graphic below gives some insight into what Sbux is up to.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO said, “this new technique is the next step in our cold coffee journey and the perfect ingredient to design a menu of cold espresso or coffee options. We believe the opportunities are limitless.” We like the sound of Starbucks taking us on a limitless coffee journey.

Johnson added that the brand recognizes that cold coffee beverages are no longer just enjoyed seasonally. We certainly still find ourselves craving cold brew in the cold and dark of February, so we’re looking forward to the potential option of cold-pressed espresso beverages year-round.

Just yesterday Starbucks' Dark Mocha Chocolate Frappuccino, a limited-edition collaboration with Target available at Starbucks-that-are-inside-a-Target, made waves by, well, not making waves and quietly hitting stores last month.