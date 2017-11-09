Starbucks’ White Chocolate Mocha Gets a Toasty Twist

Starbucks has mastered the seasonal beverage, be it for summer, fall, winter, or just Halloween. But in addition to those recurring menu items, the brand has often taken to supplementing its usual limited-time offerings with a new flavor or two thrown into the mix. While peppermint mochas and pumpkin spice lattes have become staple items year after year, Starbucks has once again decided to add to the winter drink family with a new Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, which is available beginning today.

A twist on the standard white chocolate mocha, this new beverage will include “caramelized flavors of white chocolate,” whipped cream, and candied cranberry sugar dusted on top, according to a statement from the brand. (Food & Wine will taste the beverage today and include our reaction in this article later today.) It comes in both iced and hot versions, and is available now at all stores in the U.S. and Canada throughout the holiday season while supplies last.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha also just so happens to be hitting Starbucks locations on the same day as the chain’s buy-one-get-one deal, part of it’s seasonal Give Good campaign. That promotion applied to the rest of the winter beverages on the menu as well, including the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. So if you and a friend are anxious to try this new beverage, you’re in luck. Just one of you needs to order the drink and you’ll be eligible for a second drink of equal or lesser value for free. We’re not telling you how to live your life, but if you order a hot version and your friend orders iced maybe you can try both versions! (Assuming you’re close enough friends that that’s not weird.)

Starbucks has been rolling out all sorts of new and seasonal treats this season. Earlier in the fall the brand debuted a Maple Pecan Latte just in time for fall (and just in time for anyone already suffering from Pumpkin Spice overload) and a caramel apple-flavored Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween. And just this week, the Reserve Roastery in Seattle unveiled its on-site Princi Bakery, featuring a rotating menu split into five day parts as well as fresh-baked bread and pastries from Milan-based baker Rocco Princi.