Starbucks is Testing Out Coffee Ice Cubes So You Can Have Coffee in Your Coffee

Food & Wine: starbucks plans to hire 25,000 veterans

© Robert Alexander / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 17, 2017

We're so intrigued.

They've added artificial coloring to our coffee. And sour powder. They've tried throwing "berry swirl" in there, and everything from vanilla bean to cherry pie, too.

Now, they're putting coffee in our coffee. It's like Inception, but with caffeine. 

brightcove-video:5343230055001

It's unconfirmed as of yet by the brand's headquarters, but Starbucks is currently testing the idea of replacing their plain old water ice cubes with ones made with coffee (so, coffee frozen into cubes). This would keep drinks from getting watered down, and would even allow people to tote around the ice cubes on a hot summer day and wait for them to melt. A pretty excellent idea if you've got somewhere to be and want to pick up an iced coffee beforehand, but you don't want it to get warm before you actually have a chance to drink it.

Admittedly, the news is a bit surprising. After all, Starbucks more often takes our money than saves it, and the move would undoubtedly give us more bang for our buck. But the Pinterest-inspired move, which was first revealed in a Reddit forum, seems to be very real; according to the thread, 100 stores in Baltimore and St. Louis are rolling it out as a product test.

According to Reddit user owlcitizen44, who appears to be a Starbucks employee, the ice is pre-prepped in a package, and  "really made [the drinks] better."

"Y'all are gonna have a field day with this," the user wrote. "So the ice comes already made, in a white package. It's our job to break it apart into 'cubes' (aka small chunks). Then the ice is stored in a big grey tub that looks like a huge version of a inclusion container. It came with its own plexi and ice scoop."

"As of now, we have it kept in a BOH fridge, so we have to run to the back every time a customer orders it, but this might change."

Here's hoping the rumored ice cubes arrive in one of our own cities sometime soon. In the meantime, we'll be making some icy coffee of our own at home.

