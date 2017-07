Starbucks Just Released Its Summer Menu

Starbucks seems to have the whole internet-based, millennial-friendly marketing approach down pat: Once things become popular on Instagram, the coffee brand tends to jump on the trend and make it their own. Case in point: The Unicorn Frappuccino, an Instagram-inspired, limited-time-only menu item offered by the brand earlier this year.

Now, as it unveils its eagerly-anticipated summer menu, we’re glad to see that the coffee behemoth is aiming for something a bit subtler, more refreshing, and somewhat more health-conscious.

Beginning today, July 11, customers can expect to enjoy another oh-so-trendy, Instagram-inspired ingredient—coconut milk!—in the form of two iced espresso beverages. We have a feeling health and wellness ‘grammers everywhere will be enticed by the new flavors (though the coconut milk may be the only ingredient that gets their true stamp of approval).