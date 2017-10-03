Starbucks Will Put Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream on Your Pumpkin Spice Latte for a Limited Time

Can you ever have enough of pumpkin-spice anything? Starbucks doesn't think so. That's why the coffee behemoth is topping its iconic pumpkin spice latte with—you guessed it—pumpkin spice whipped cream to celebrate the 14th year of having the latte on its fall menu.

Made from pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg, the orange cream can top more than just your PSL or pumpkin spice frappuccino orders, two drinks that will automatically come with the cream. Baristas will add the seasonal sweet topping to any coffee beverage, including Starbucks' newest fall additions—the maple pecan latte and pumpkin cheesecake frappuccino—or the coffee company's year-round menu staples, such as a caramel macchiato or vanilla latte. All you have to do is ask, and you'll be in pumpkin spice heaven.

But whatever you want to add this touch of fall to, you'll have to do it quickly: a Starbucks representative has confirmed pumpkin spice whipped cream will only be available at select U.S. stores from October 5—which, mark your calendars, is this Thursday—to October 8.

Last year, Starbucks ran a similar pumpkin spice whipped cream promotion. It also ran for just a few days, leaving pumpkin spice-loving customers sugared up and wanting more. And while all things pumpkin spice only come to Starbucks in the fall, the coffee company has experimented with other whipped cream variations: it has also infused whipped cream with both chocolate and espresso in seasons past, finishing off its limited edition café espresso, double-double fudge bar, and mocha cookie crumble frappuccino drinks with the special sweet and sugary toppings.

Of course, if you're already sick of the pumpkin-spice craze, this season is offering up lots of other options. Here are nine other fall-inspired coffee flavors that aren't pumpkin spice. Bonus: you can brew and sip on these seasonal beverages options at home.