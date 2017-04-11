Starbucks' Pink Drink Finally Joins the Permanent Menu

Starbucks secret menu fans rejoice: Their cult favorite Pink Drink is finally joining the permanent menu. The photogenic rosey-hued drink has dominated Instagram since last summer.

“We’re thrilled that the beloved Pink Drink is joining the Starbucks menu, just in time for the warmer spring months,” Vivienne Long, Starbucks vice president, U.S. Retail Beverages said in a press release. “This delicious and refreshing drink is a celebration of our customers’ and baristas’ creativity and is just one of the 170,000 ways we craft beverages to meet each person’s unique taste preferences.”

The Pink Drink is similar to the Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refresher, but it uses coconut milk instead of water, with an added flourish of fresh strawberries on top.

This is just one of many customizable drinks Starbuck’s offers, though it’s the first to join the official menu. Their secret menu offers a rainbow of beverages, from orange (made with mango juice) to purple (made with Passion Iced Tea and blackberries). Last year, even an ombre Starbucks drink popped up on Instagram, created by filling the cup halfway up with bright green matcha coconut milk and topping it off with original Pink Drink. You can find the ingredients for all the secret menu items here.

Seems like if you have a good eye for color—and know the Starbucks menu like the back of your hand—you may just be the one to create the next Starbucks social media sensation.