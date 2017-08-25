Starbucks' Online Shop Is Having a Huge Clearance Sale

Good news and bad news: the good news is that right now you can grab items for up to 50% off from Starbucks' online shop, because it's having a huge sale. The bad news is that it's a clearance sale, since Starbucks is going to be closing its online store for good on October 1st. That means you have five weeks to order all the French presses, mugs, and espresso makers that you can while you still have the chance. (Of course, in this case, losing your chance just means that you have to go into an actual store to buy Starbucks merchandise.)

The coffee chain is closing the online shop to keep the customer experience concentrated in its actual stores. As Starbucks spokesperson Maggie Jantzen told Business Insider, "We're continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination...Continued integration of these digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience is among the highest priorities for us, and to enhance that focus we've looked for ways to simplify our current efforts." It doesn't mean Starbucks is shunning the digital space by any means, considering the brand has been innovating ways to help customers order their drinks and interact with stores online.

Another initiative tied to closing the online store will see Starbucks focusing on partnerships with other brands. (Remember the Ban.do collaborations?) Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson assured investors that these kinds of partnerships will allow Starbucks merchandise to reach new customers via other outlets. To that end, you'll still be able to buy Starbucks merchandise on other sites like Amazon as well.

For now, take advantage of the situation and buy up all the travel mugs and tumblers you can, since the sale is only while supplies last. Shipping is free on orders over $50, and you can get a $15 eGift card for orders of $60 or more if you use the coupon code EGIFT15.