Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew Lineup Gets Two New Flavors

Starting today, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, which exclusively serves specialty beverages, will now offer two new Nitro Cold Brew drinks, the Nitro Cascara Cloud and the Nitro Dirty Chai.

The first drink gets its flavor from cascara, the dried fruit of the coffee cherry, and made with nitrogen-infused Starbucks Cold Brew, which bring out it’s “dark chocolate body, berry notes, and rich, port-like flavor,” according to a statement from the company. The cold brew get it’s “cloud,” from the foam made from milk and cascara syrup that tops the drink.

The Dirty Chai – typically a chai tea latte with a shot of espresso – is a mix of the chain’s classic chai, blended with cream, and then topped with the same Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew.