The Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino Is the Ultimate Halloween Drink

Fall is officially in the air, and Halloween is right around the corner. The days of sparkly pink unicorns and mermaids are gone and forgotten. It’s now the season of the zombie. Starbucks is fully embracing this—the spookiest time of year—with its new Zombie Frappuccino, a ghoulish green drink that delivers your favorite fall flavors.

The neon green Frappuccino Crème is tart apple and caramel flavored, while a pink whipped cream “brains” topping is drizzled with red mocha syrup. You only have a few days to get your hands on a Zombie Frappuccino of your own—the limited-edition drink will be available from October 26 to 31. Sounds like we might be about to experience another Frappuccino epidemic of Unicorn proportions, just remember to be kind to your barista if you decide to join the stampede that will surely be invading every Starbucks like packs of starving zombies themselves.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has introduced a Frappuccino especially for Halloween: There was the Franken Frappuccino in 2014 and a Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016. Between this new drink and bringing the Pumpkin Spice Latte back, Starbucks is pretty much dominating the fall drinks game.

“When brainstorming a new Frappuccino flavor for this Halloween, we started by thinking about a Halloween party and monster mash,” Jennica Robinson, of the Starbucks beverage development team, said in a statement. “We had already invited Frankenstein and vampires to the party, so we came up with another monster that could join the bash.”

Since the Zombie Frappuccino will be available on Halloween, this might be the perfect drink to serve at your forthcoming Halloween party. It does take the fuss out the evening: Drop by Starbucks and order a couple trays of these, and stop worrying about concocting the perfect ghoulish punch. Besides, don’t you want to be remembered as the person who rewarded their guests—who will probably be bouncing around between Halloween parties all weekend—with Starbucks? That’s a tale that will haunt everyone who didn’t show up forever.