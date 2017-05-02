Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for

It's brown. It's white. It's more brown.

It's not pink, blue, or sour.

Hallelujah.

If you're looking for something—ANYTHING—to stop those post-traumatic, Unicorn Frappuccino flashbacks once and for all, you might just want to head back to Starbucks.

Paradoxical? Perhaps. But believe it or not, the coffee chain's latest drink release promises to be the ultimate unicorn antidote. According to a press release from the brand, the Midnight Mint Mocha Frapp is touted as a "beautiful layered beverage [that] starts with scoops of extra-dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, infused with cooling mint sugar crystals and cut with a layer of whipped cream. It is then topped with more whipped cream and a dusting of dark cocoa."

Okay, so that's...a lot of whipped cream. But none of the ingredients are reminiscent of Pepto-Bismol. We'll take it.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” Jennica Robinson of the Starbucks beverage development team comments within the release. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

Starbucks isn't the only brand attempting to cleanse the country's collective palate of all things unicorn. Unsurprisingly, as the unicorn trend took off, so did the "dark food" trend: Black macarons, pastries, and even ice cream made with things like coconut ash and charcoal have become increasingly popular on social media. It's hard to imagine anything more different from the onslaught of rainbows and pastels.

It's interesting that Starbucks noted the countermove so quickly—and that grassroots social media trends continue to strongly influence the decisions of major brands.

“People are gravitating toward vibrant colors,” added beverage development manager Ryan Coombes. “Jet black is filling the void in unexpected places.” Interesting. The void is also what comes to mind when we look deep into one of these new frappuccinos.