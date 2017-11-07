The Starbucks 'Buy One Get One Free' Deal You've Been Waiting For Is Almost Here

The holidays are here, and with them comes gifts. Including one from Starbucks—or if you go enough, several! Every day from November 9 through November 13 between the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. it's buy one get one free on any holiday beverage, which includes the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.

The Starbucks BOGO deal is part of the company's "Give Good" holiday campaign, and is available at most locations across the U.S. and Canada. The purpose of the Share Event deal seems to be to encourage you to, y'know, share, though it's not clear whether or not Starbucks will try to stop you from keeping that second, free holiday beverage for yourself—nor whether they could stop you, Starbucks holiday beverage lover, if they tried.

There is one limitation, which is that the "one free" of the Starbucks buy one get one free equation must be of equal or lesser value than the "one" you are buying. So your hot, iced, or blended holiday beverage will have to be at least as nice as the one you plan to share.

The Starbucks holiday BOGO isn't the only thing the coffee giant has going on this month, though. Earlier this week, Food & Wine traveled to Starbucks' Reserve Roastery in downtown Seattle to check out the company's new collaboration with artisan baker Rocco Princi, which launches this week. The first attempt at on-premises baking in Starbucks' history, its snacks are slated to pop up in more Starbucks roasteries worldwide over the next few years. Perhaps it won't be long before these deals extend into the world of prosciutto-topped ciabattas and pizzas, but for now, you'll just have to limit your ambitions to the world of festive beverages.