Starbucks Embraces Its 2012 Hipsterism, Sells Coffee in Mason Jars

The novelty of drinking out of a mason jar has not completely dissipated, and to prove it Starbucks is reintroducing the concept nearly five years after the hipster glass peaked in popularity.

Starbucks Singapore (sorry American Mason jar lovers) rolled out limited edition and branded mason jars to celebrate eight months of cold brew on their menu. According to Mashable, the pickling jar turned drinking vessel features a black cap, as well as a stamped logo with the phrase "Starbucks Small Batch Cold Brew" printed underneath (because it's clearly necessary to remind people what you're drinking). Jars can be purchased separately for S$8.90 ($6.30) or S$5.90 ($4.20) with a cold brew.

This isn't the company's first foray into a delayed mason jar obsession, as South Korea debuted a line of green-capped jars last summer.

Even if the mason jar may be a bit past its prime as far as drinking vessels go, I guess it’s all good as long as you get your coffee and you get your coffee stat. That really is all that seems to matter. (Oh, and these.)