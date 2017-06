Starbucks Donates 'Dignity' and Sandwiches to Chicago Homeless Shelters

Starbucks is making good on a promise they made last year to donate all their unused food to worthy causes.

According to the Chicago Tribune, homeless shelters in Chicago have partnered with Starbucks through the organizations Feeding America and the Greater Chicago Food Depository to make sure the coffee company's uneaten food doesn't go to waste.

Unsold salads and sandwiches from the coffee chain’s Mercado line, which is only available in Chicago at the moment, (but may be introduced nationwide if the line gains popularity) are now donated to three of the city’s shelters. The Tribune reports that many of the meals include healthy options like a Cuban sandwich and the green goddess avocado salad. The Mercado meals are certainly a step up from the “brown bag lunch,” and PB&J that is typically handed out to the shelter residents.