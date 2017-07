Starbucks to Close All 379 Teavana Stores

For fans of Teavana, the chain of tea shops owned by Starbucks, you'd better stock up now before your favorite flavors of tea are gone for good. According to reports, Starbucks announced today that it will close all 379 of its Teavana locations. Additionally, the company also announced plans to buy the remaining 50 percent share of its East China business from its joint venture partners for about $1.3 billion in its biggest ever acquisition.

U.S. quick-service restaurants are currently locked in a bitter fight for market share, battling new competition from non-traditional rivals such as meal kit sellers and convenience stores. Even with the competition, though, sales at Starbucks' mainstay U.S. locations rose five percent in the latest quarter and traffic turned slightly positive.

This development reverses three straight quarters of declines that Starbucks attributed in part to changing its loyalty program to focus on dollars spent rather than the number of purchases customers make.