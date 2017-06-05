Starbucks Created a Frappuccino Topped with Its Own Little Cake

Ever had that problem where you're sipping a Starbucks Frappuccino, and suddenly you think to yourself, "This is okay, but I just don't think it's decadent enough yet." Nah, that's not really a thing. Still, it's hard to complain when Starbucks throws a cake on top of your Frappuccino. On June 14th, at Starbucks locations in Japan, you can get the "Chocolate Cake Top Frappuccino with a Matcha Shot." Oh yeah, there's a matcha shot in there, too.

The Frappuccino is made with an almond cream base and topped with a chocolate cake and whipped cream that's drizzled with matcha syrup and sprinkled with matcha powder. While you're totally allowed to pick the chocolate cake off the Frappuccino and eat it as a side dish, according to RocketNews24, Starbucks Japan suggests that you use your straw to distribute cake bits throughout the Frappuccino, and you sip it with the rest of the drink.

If you're not a huge fan of green tea, or you just think that your Starbucks drinks ought to have coffee in them, you can also get the "Chocolate Cake Top Frappuccino with a Coffee Shot," where you pretty much just switch the word matcha out for the word coffee in the ingredients list.

Starbucks Japan has been pretty much killing it with Frappuccino toppings this year. Earlier this summer, they also made us jealous with another pastry-fied beverage—a Cherry Pie Frappuccino which was a refreshingly vanilla drink layered with cherrie pie filling and topped with whipped cream and a dome of pie crust. Customers had to jab their straw through the flaky layer to enjoy the fruity frappuccino below.

Like the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino, both of the chocolate cake-topped Frappuccino flavors only come in "tall." You know, so that your cake-topped, cream-covered, syrup-doused caffeinated milkshake won't be too indulgent.