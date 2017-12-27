Starbucks Gets Classy With a Black and White Mocha Collection

The holiday season just would not be complete without more festive drinks from Starbucks. Yes, we got our toffee and almond milk hot chocolate and of course our Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but Starbucks isn’t done yet: Today, December 27—perhaps to help you recover from the sad fact that Christmas is over—the coffee chain is releasing a trio of black and white beverages: the Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa and Black and White Frappuccino.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The mocha is made with espresso which is poured over white chocolate and dark mocha, according to a statement from the company and is topped with whipped cream of course. It can also be ordered hot or iced. The hot chocolate is a combination of “ dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce,” and isn’t caffeinated. Meanwhile, the Frappuccino is a “combination of dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk, and ice blended together.” All three drinks can be decorated with so-called chocolate sequins—chocolate shavings.

Courtesy of Starbucks

This year, Starbucks has been trying its best to become the go-to spot for holiday-themed drinks. There was Frappuccino for Christmas and another one just for Halloween, aptly named the Zombie Frappuccino. Of course, the chain once again offered its signature and much-loved Peppermint Mocha (my personal favorite of the Starbucks holiday offerings). The chain also launched a brand new red holiday cup this year—as it has been doing for 20 years (well, not all red). The 2017 edition was printed with designs you can color-in yourself.

If you want to recreate any of these drinks all year round (most of these beverages are only available seasonally or for a limited-time) there are certainly ways to make them at home. Even though Christmas is over, Starbucks always finds a way to help you keep celebrating the holidays.