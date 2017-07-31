Starbucks Adds Beef Jerky to Its New Cold Brew Creation

You’ve more than likely had a pastry with your morning coffee, or ordered a cup of joe to accompany a hearty breakfast served with bacon or sausage. But Starbucks has a new meaty flavor combination it hopes will show off the complex notes of it’s latest cold brew beverage: pepper and beef jerky.

The Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist is the latest creation to come from The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle. Starting today, that location will sell a limited edition nitro cold brew on tap, which the company describes as has having “herbal spice notes and orange acidity." The new cold brew cocktail, of sorts, will feature that coffee along with a malted pepper syrup, cracked pink peppercorn and layer of cold honey foam on the top. Finally, the drink is finished off with a skewer of grass fed beef jerky as a garnish.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The seemingly odd pairing is also accompanied by an uplifting backstory. The coffee featured in the beverage—Starbucks Reserve Easter D.R. Congo Lake Kivu—comes from a community that has struggled during the decades-long conflict in the African nation. Farmers have been looking for a sustainable, profitable crop to provide economic stability, which the coffee chain has provided in the forms of not only purchasing the harvest, but also providing infrastructure and education for ethical growing practices.

According to a statement, the company has been partnering with growers in the region since late 2014. The Starbucks Reserve Eastern D.R. Congo Lake Kivu, one of three previous Congo-sourced coffees, was first served up at stores in 2016, but is making a comeback for this new beefy beverage. Beans, on-demand brewing and nitro cold brew versions will all be available in the Seattle roastery location. A fourth addition is also joining that lineup, as Starbucks Reserve D.R. Congo Kawa Kabuya will be available at select stores across the country this summer.

It doesn't sound like the Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist will hit other Reserve locations, but if you're lucky enough to be in Seattle, you can start your morning with a peppery kick. Looks like the Bloody Mary might have met its match.