Star Wars Punch Is Coming in Limited Edition Character Cans

If the newly released trailer for The Last Jedi wasn't enough Star Wars news, fans can now enjoy a brand new beverage with cans featuring some of the franchise's most well-known characters.

Campbell's Soup has recently released its own limited-edition line of Star Wars branded cans, and at one point so did Pepsi. Now, Drink Department One, a German startup with only 12 employees, has partnered with Disney to create an exclusive line of cans for its sparkling juice drink.

More than 10,000 convenience stores and 2,500 grocery stores nationwide will stock Star Wars Space Punch, a line of sparkling vitamin drinks that feature a single blended flavor of blackberry, blueberry, carrot, grapefruit, orange, pear, and raspberry juices. The drink will come in 20 different collectible cans, featuring the likeness of classic Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca, Han Solo, Darth Maul, and Darth Vader, as well as characters from the new line of films, starting with The Force Awakens.

Can designs featuring classic characters will be released first, and you will eventually be able to collect all 20 as they come out. Or, you can choose which side of the force you'll be on, as 10 cans will promote characters from the "light side" and the other 10 from the "dark side." There are also plans to release up to 40 additional designs following the initial launch.

This is not the first time Drink Department One has collaborated with Disney, nor is it the first time they've released special Star Wars cans. DDO has worked with Disney on products based other properties like The Avengers, Frozen, and Cars 3, as well as limited edition tie-in cans for Rogue One which released in Germany last December. However, the Star Wars Space Punch is the first of that long line that's made the transition to the U.S. market.

There are plans to make more Star Wars tie-ins in the future, including cans based on the Han Solo film set to be released in 2018. For now, you'll be able to find these exclusive twenty cans in grocery, gas stations, and convenience stores for an asking price of $2.49 to $2.99 depending on where it's sold.