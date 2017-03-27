Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

A 'Rogue One' Planet Was Named After a Starbucks Barista’s Error

Food & Wine: star wars rogue one starbucks planet

© Rick Kern / Getty Images
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted March 27, 2017

A long time ago in a coffee shop far, far away…

There are a lot of weird names in the Star Wars universe, like the famously maligned Jar Jar Binks, Chewbacca the Wookiee, and bounty hunter Boba Fett. And as new Star Wars movies in the chronology and expanded universe start popping up in theaters, it means a new generation of creative writers and directors get to put a whole slough of iconic characters into the lexicon. But coming up with a memorable moniker is tougher than it seems as Rogue One director Gareth Edwards found out. Luckily, he would have Starbucks to help.

Related

In an interview with CNN, Edwards recalls being tasked with leaving his mark on the galaxy by way of a personalized planet. The director was already treading into unknown territory, helming the first ancillary film that takes place outside of the original episodic timeline. As writer Gary Whitta was working on the story that would later become the screenplay, he offered Edwards the chance to name a planet that would be crucial to the plot on the film’s third act. Sensing the gravity of this decision, Edwards gave it some thought by taking a coffee break.

“I go over to get a coffee from Starbucks. I'm thinking, ‘What could be the name? It could be this. Maybe we could use that?’” he told CNN. “Then at the very end, she gives me the drink and they must have asked my name and I must have said, ‘It's Gareth,’ but they heard ‘Scarif.’ They wrote Scarif on the cup and I was like, ‘That sounds like Star Wars.’”

Video: Which is Cheaper: Disneyland or Disney World?

brightcove-video:5335695366001

So there you have it. An entire fictional planet that will forever be referenced at Comic-Cons to come was named after a botched spelling somebody Sharpie-d onto a paper cup. But hey, it’s not that farfetched: Belgian scientists just named a bunch of new planets after beer.

Previous
1 Million Pounds of Chicken Recalled Because It May Contain Metal
Next
Ree Drummond's New Children's Book Series Features Someone You Might Know
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.