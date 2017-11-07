This Star Wars Pop-Up Will Feature Force-Sensitive Cocktails and Bantha Fodder Sushi

Sci-fi fans are invited to dance on the Dark Side at this three-city Star Wars themed pop-up bar.

The December 15 release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just around the corner, and with all of the vague teasers and wild theories bubbling up, it’s easy to see why fans of the franchise are getting antsy for its big screen premiere. What’s in the cards for our favorite intergalactic heroes and villains? Will we see Luke or Rey dabble in the Dark Side? Will Finn prove to be force-sensitive? Could villain Kylo Ren suddenly harness the force for good? Who is Poe going to give a jacket to next?

Starting tomorrow, you and your Star Wars-loving friends can celebrate the latest installment in the iconic cinematic universe and obsess about all your theories over a selection of Star Wars-inspired cocktails and plates at The Dark Side Bar. Attendees are encouraged (but not required) to dress in their best Darth Maul, Vader or Captain Phasma cosplays—a sure way to heighten the experience as you sip on custom cocktails and snack on a rotating menu.

While there, pop-up guests can enjoy six different specially crafted drinks based on various parts of the galaxy, iconic planets, and memorable moments from the entire series of films. That includes cocktails like the Red Force, Blue Force, The Imperial, The Dark Side, The Galaxy, and The Mindtrick, many of which smoke, sizzle or flame.

Courtesy of The Dark Bar

Guests will also have the chance to try the restaurant and bar’s creative galaxy-inspired snack and shared-plate menu. Changing from day to day, diners can expect to see food menu items such as Bantha Fodder (vegan sushi egg rolls) and tentacles on sticks (soy BBQ glazed octopus skewers).

Courtesy of The Dark Bar

It’s not just the food that will be out of this world either. The Dark Side Bar will host nightly parties and events that are sure to have you screaming like a porg. Themed dance and DJ nights, alien speeding dating, and an intergalactic burlesque show (featuring performers from many different planets) will be available to those that make it to the pop-up experience.

Courtesy of The Dark Bar

The bar is coming to New York City, Washington DC, and Hollywood, California only and will be open through the new year. Reservations are $33 per person and include two custom cocktails. You’ll be able to walk-up to get a seat, but reserving your spot is your best chance of getting to play with the power and fury of the Dark Side.