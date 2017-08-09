Star Wars' John Boyega Took Harrison Ford Out For Nigerian Food in London

Life is good if you’re John Boyega. You’re one of the two main characters in the new Star Wars universe and you get to pretend to fight giant monsters in a robot suit. As if that wasn't enough, you can add hanging out one-on-one with Harrison Ford to that list.

On last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Boyega recounted a dinner the two Star Wars stars shared during the filming of The Force Awakens. As Boyega told Corden, Ford asked Boyega to take him out somewhere after the day’s shoot. Where did the young star think to take the man who has played everyone from Indiana Jones to the President to a replicant/non-replicant? To Boyega’s home turf, of course. “I took him to my hometown in Southeast London and we went for some Nigerian food, it was great.”

If that wasn’t enough, on the way back to their hotel after dinner, Ford decided to move from the front seat of the cab to the back next to Boyega because he needed more space to stretch out after the heavy meal. This lead to Ford straddling Boyega, which the young actor aptly described as “the moment I knew my life had really changed.” Sadly, the two did not make a stop at the Mos Eisley Cantina during their outing. However, based on what happened to Ford the last time he was there, that's probably for the best.

