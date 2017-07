Standing-Only Steakhouse Ikinari Will Test Out Stools in U.S.

Somewhere between properly sitting and outright standing exists the humble stool. And now, Japanese standing steakhouse chain Ikinari is considering whether a few stools might be just the compromise it needs to better appease its new American audience.

As you may recall, Ikinari was a huge splash when it made its American debut with a location in Manhattan earlier this year. But though offering low prices for high quality steaks is probably its biggest selling point, what makes the Japanese chain so noteworthy is that its standing room only – a concept that’s very foreign to U.S. consumers, literally. In Japan, where Ikinari has over 100 locations, the idea of a fancy restaurant with nowhere to sit has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon. But in the US, even the smallest of Starbucks will usually throw patrons a few bones in the form of a seat or two.

Advertisement

However now it seems Ikinari may finally be acknowledging that cultural differences are – in fact – different. When the 50-person East Village outpost opened in February, the chain famous for standing was already offering ten seats in the form of three tables. Now, Ikinari says they are planning on offering stools in some of the standing stations on a trial basis in the next few weeks. (Though the restaurant is “standing room only,” you are still shown where you are supposed to stand by a host.)