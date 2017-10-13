How to Save a Ton of Space in Your Cluttered Pots and Pans Cabinet

Whether you're cooking in a hurry, stuck in a tiny kitchen, or just putting together a last-minute side dish for the already-stressful holidays, the last thing you want to do is get down on your hands and knees to rifle through a cluttered cabinet full of random pots and pans and their mismatched lids. As some of the larger implements in your kitchen, cookware can be tough to store and organize, especially if you're low on space (shout out to any readers currently residing in a studio apartment). And while hooks and shelves and kitchen carts can help, those solutions assume you have the room (and landlord's permission) to install them. Luckily, these limitations don't have to preclude you from owning a quality, all-encompassing set of pots and pans—with lids—because Calphalon has you covered with its first ever stackable cookware set.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

While you might find other stacking sets on Amazon or from other less-reputable brands, Calphalon's set is indeed part of its Premier line, made from hard-anodized aluminum and featuring securely riveted handles, triple-layer nonstick coating (which even stands up to metal cooking tools), tempered glass lids, induction compatibility, and are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The full ten-piece set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch frypans, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, and 3-quart saute pan and a 6-quart stock pot, both with lids.

The genius of the design is that the six pots and pans themselves all nest together in groups of three based on sharing the same diameter. The four lids stack neatly on their appropriate towers, if you will, thanks to a side handle which can be gripped along with the pot handle when moving the vessel on and off the heat. Calphalon as done away with the central knob or c-shaped lid handles that caused so many unbalanced stacks in cabinets or required a separate space for storing lids. The pots and lids all stay in the same direction thanks to notches that interlock the riveted handles.

Courtesy of Calphalon

The line also comes in a five-piece set, as well as individual pots and pans, some twelve inches in diameter, like a 5-quart saute pan. Even bulkier items like a double boiler can also fit into the stacking system. Though it's not recommended, you could even conceivably stack the smaller diameter half onto the larger and completely streamline your entire set into the floor space of one stockpot.

The stackable Premier set is also available in a stainless steel option (including a 15-piece set), for those who prefer to cook (and clean) without a safety net. The ten-piece set typically retails for $449.99, but Williams Sonoma is currently having a nonstick cookware sale through October 16, so you can nab that version for 20 percent off by using the code NONSTICK at checkout (and shipping is free). That drops the price to just $359.96 and potentially cuts the footprint of your pots and pans by nearly a third.

Courtesy of Calphalon

Is countertop space an issue too? Calphalon also slimmed down its ten-piece knife set to a more vertically oriented design. The set includes a 4.5-inch paring knife, 5-inch santoku, 6-inch serrated utility knife, 8-inch chef's knife, four steak knives, and kitchen shears, all of which fits into a knife block that is just 4.25 inches wide. Another slick feature is the built-in sharpening slots that keep your knives' edges in peak cutting condition. The set retails for $279 but is also on sale at Williams Sonoma for $229.95.

If you or someone on your gift list has a miniature kitchen but big dinner party aspirations, or you're just a budding chef still stuck sharing a galley with three roommates, stackable cookware just might be the clutter-free solution you've been looking for.